An area police officer driving through Albertville may have saved a man’s life after attempting to stop him for a traffic violation.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said an Owens Crossroads police officer was passing through Albertville Monday night when he happened upon a truck driving recklessly.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of U.S. 431 and Arbor Acres Road, but the driver continued travelling southbound, running off and on the roadway.
The officer pursued the vehicle to the intersection of Rose Road and U.S. 431 where the driver stopped in the intersection.
Not knowing the situation, the officer – in uniform and driving a marked Owens Crossroads cruiser - approached the vehicle with his gun drawn.
The officer quickly discovered the driver was suffering from some type of medical emergency. The driver was extremely disoriented and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the incident.
