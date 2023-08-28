An Albertville man received a split sentence this week on charges of unlawful possession of obscene materials.
According to Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray, Timothy Pike, of Albertville, entered a guilty plea Monday to three counts of illegal possession of obscene matter – a Class C felony.
He was immediately sentenced to the maximum sentence for each count – 10 years split to serve 2 years in prison followed by 36 months probation.
“The sentence in each of the three counts is to be served consecutively, which Mr. Pike will serve 6 years in prison day for day with no opportunity for good time or parole,” Bray said.
“After his release, Pike will be placed on supervised probation with a combined 24 years hanging over his head and he must also comply with all Sex Offender Notification Act requirements.”
Pike was initially arrested in April 2020 on a production of child pornography charge. His arrest came after Albertville detectives investigating an unrelated matter discovered images Pike allegedly captured on video of a person under the age of 17.
