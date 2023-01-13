WASHINGTON—Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) has been selected as the Chair of the Values Action Team (VAT) in the United States House of Representatives for the 118th Congress.

“I am truly honored to serve as VAT Chair for the 118th Congress. Working together with our colleagues in both the House and the Senate, we have an unparalleled opportunity to advance an agenda that protects the rights of individuals, parents, and families. We are committed to securing a future of freedom and safety for our children and creating opportunity for every American.” said Congressman Aderholt.

