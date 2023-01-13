WASHINGTON—Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) has been selected as the Chair of the Values Action Team (VAT) in the United States House of Representatives for the 118th Congress.
“I am truly honored to serve as VAT Chair for the 118th Congress. Working together with our colleagues in both the House and the Senate, we have an unparalleled opportunity to advance an agenda that protects the rights of individuals, parents, and families. We are committed to securing a future of freedom and safety for our children and creating opportunity for every American.” said Congressman Aderholt.
Congressman Aderholt also announced that Dr. Charmaine Yoest will serve as the new Executive Director of the Values Action Team.
“I am thrilled to have Dr. Yoest leading VAT staff in the 118th Congress. Her experience and commitment to the principles that VAT represents makes her an asset to our staff and the work that we will do. I think she will be perfect to help lead this organization.” said Congressman Aderholt.
“This moment in time, as our country confronts the effects of the pandemic, we need to focus on strengthening families, rebuilding our communities and ensuring that every American has the opportunity to thrive,” said Dr. Yoest. “ VAT will promote a conversation around timeless values, driving action on an agenda that protects the fundamental rights that every American is guaranteed.”
Previously, Dr. Yoest served as Executive Director of the 30-Day Fund; a Vice President of the Heritage Foundation; Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; an Associate Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy; and the co-Executive Director of the National Coronavirus Recovery Commission.
Also joining the VAT staff as Policy Advisor is Aspen Frederick, who has served in the legislative office for Congressman Aderholt for the past three years.
“In the past year, there have been historic victories for conservative values—for life, for religious freedom, and for families. Under Congressman Aderholt’s leadership, VAT will continue our steadfast work to address ongoing challenges and to uphold the values that sit at the very heart of the United States,” said Frederick.
“This team that we have assembled, I believe will be able to hit the ground running as we work on the values issues in this new Congress,” stated Aderholt.
VAT is a registered Congressional Member Organization in the House of Representatives focused on domestic policy issues. VAT Members of Congress partner with like-minded citizen groups to achieve common legislative and administrative goals safeguarding families and communities, supporting the institution of marriage, advancing educational freedom and opportunity, and ensuring First Amendment freedoms for all Americans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.