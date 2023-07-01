Two property owners declared their displeasure over a property owner’s request to rezone property to allow the construction of a duplex.
During a meeting Monday night in Boaz, Yvonne Richey, of Gold Kist Street, and Doris Knott, of Snellgrove Avenue, spoke out against the request filed by Brett Keller. Keller is seeking to rezone property at 465 Gold Kist St. from R-1 (Low Density Detached Residential District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District).
“I’m against this,” Richey said. “I would hate to see our neighborhood go down.”
Knott agreed.
“I’ve been in my home on Snellgrove Avenue for 80 years now,” she said. “I don’t think that little spot needs a duplex on it or anything else. It is a little bitty street. We get lots of traffic from other roads. I will slow down the street. It won’t be good.”
The city’s planning commission has approved Keller’s request, said Mayor David Dyar.
The city council is now expected to vote on the rezoning request during a meeting July 10.
In other business Monday, council members also:
• Approved updates to the standard operating procedures for the Police Department. Part of the changes and updates include prohibiting the use of choke holds against suspects and updated the policy for police pursuits, said Assistant Police Chief Michael Hempel.
“Pursuits are no longer allowed for misdemeanor offenses,” he said. “We don’t see the sense of endangering others for misdemeanor offenses, such as chasing someone who is accused of shoplifting just to get merchandise back.”
Dyar agreed, saying chases may be necessary in some cases, but are inherently dangerous.
“Chases are one of the most dangerous situations you could be in,” he said.
“The innocent drivers are the ones who generally come out hurt in the end.”
• Approved updates to the job description for Personnel Director.
• Adopted the updated Boaz Correctional Facility Standard Operating Procedures.
• Adopted an amended section of the Procedures of the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Boaz setting appeal procedures.
City Attorney Christie Knowles said the amendments puts in place a process for those who may not agree with the Planning Commission decisions.
Under the amended policy, the applicant or adjoining property owners may request a City Council review in writing within 10 calendar days from the decision being appealed.
Property appeals filings will stay the operation of the decision of the Planning Commission. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the request and the notice shall be given in the same manner as was required for the decision being appealed.
The next city council meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 10 at the Boaz Senior Center.
EDITOR'S NOTE: In an earlier story, City Council members approved a lease agreement with Snead State Community College to use the “old rec center” as a practice facility. The center’s proper name is the B.B. Sanford / C.K. Gant Recreation Center. The Reporter regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.
