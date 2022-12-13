GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — A Kilpatrick man entered a negotiated guilty plea Monday in connection with a murder case.
According to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Richard Davis, of Kilpatrick pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of Coy Austin Tidwell, 33, of Boaz, in April 2020.
As part of the negotiated plea deal, Davis was sentenced to a split sentence, spending eight months in the Marshall County Jail and three years on probation.
Officials said Tidwell’s family was involved in the plea process.
In April 2020, Boaz officers responded to a call at a Woodley Terrace residence to find Coy Austin Tidwell, 33, of Boaz, at the residence, suffering from multiple stab wounds, said then-Police Chief Josh Gaskin in a press release.
Officers began CPR, but the man later was pronounced dead.
Davis was identified quickly as a suspect in the case. After the chief and assistant chief went to his residence, Colbert ordered the suspect out of his house, and he came out. DeKalb County deputies arrived during that time, and Davis was taken into custody peacefully.
Davis was taken to the Boaz Police Department and interviewed, and he gave investigators a full confession.
Davis was charged with murder and transferred to the Marshall County Jail.
The victim and suspect knew each other through a mutual female adult acquaintance.
Court records indicate Davis is a convicted sex offender – convicted in December 1996 for first-degree sexual abuse. His victim was an 8-year-old girl.
