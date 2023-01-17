The Whole Backstage Community Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce auditions for the mainstage musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”, directed by Johnny Brewer. Auditions will be Thursday and Friday, January 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Callbacks, if needed, will be Sunday, January 22 at 2 p.m.
Based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz, with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, this gang of delightful characters come to life onstage with high energy, fast-moving scenes with clever quips, singing, dancing, and wise lessons by these iconic cartoon-based personalities in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”. From its humble ‘funny paper’ four-panel beginnings in 1950, ‘Peanuts’ continues as an award-winning syndicated print series worldwide and has evolved into various television, film, and live productions.
“All levels of onstage experience are welcome to audition, ages 15 through 30+ for a cast of 10 members, plus 4 to 6 Woodstocks played by either gender ages 6 to 12, and possibly 4 additional roles to round out the Peanuts gang. Audition scene selections do not need to be memorized, but prepared with familiarity to the specific reading materials and roles. I will be looking to cast those who show good energy, positivity and a willingness to learn and work as a team. This will be an ensemble cast, dependent on interactions and reactions between each character, with most cast members together in most scenes for the sequences of short sketches in this production,” Director Brewer said.
The expert production staff for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” includes veteran Whole Backstagers, along with newcomers: Johnny Brewer-Director, Catie Wells-Choreographer, Dana Thomas-Assistant Director, Katherine Brewer-Assistant to the Director, Jan Price-Costume
