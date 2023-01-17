The Whole Backstage Community Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce auditions for the mainstage musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”, directed by Johnny Brewer. Auditions will be Thursday and Friday, January 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Callbacks, if needed, will be Sunday, January 22 at 2 p.m.

Based on the beloved comic strip by Charles Schulz, with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, this gang of delightful characters come to life onstage with high energy, fast-moving scenes with clever quips, singing, dancing, and wise lessons by these iconic cartoon-based personalities in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”. From its humble ‘funny paper’ four-panel beginnings in 1950, ‘Peanuts’ continues as an award-winning syndicated print series worldwide and has evolved into various television, film, and live productions.

