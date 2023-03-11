MDEC Youth Tour scholarship winners

Four local students received scholarsips to Snead State through Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour program. Picture from left: Kelli Whorton, Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative Communications Director; Daniela Franco Rios and Esmeralda Garcia, Crossville High School; Isaac Gonzalez and Bailey Rogers, Geraldine High School; and Dr. Joe Whitmore, Snead State Community College President.

 Special to The Reporter

BOAZ, Ala. – Four students from Crossville and Geraldine high schools were recently awarded scholarships to Snead State Community College through Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative’s (MDEC) Youth Tours.

The program, featuring trips to Montgomery and Washington D.C., is one of many ways MDEC works to give back to the community, said MDEC Communications Director Kelli Whorton.

