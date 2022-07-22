A little piece of history flew into Guntersville Wednesday afternoon, picked up some passengers, buzzed the peninsula and then flew off into the distance.
A little piece of history flew into Guntersville Wednesday afternoon, picked up some passengers, buzzed the peninsula and then flew off into the distance.
It was a Grumman G-44 Widgeon, an amphibious plane that can land on a runway or on water.
Unlike most seaplanes, it laands on its belly, not on floats.
The Widgeon was produced from 1941 to 1955. Only 317 were built and – according to owner/pilot Julian MacQueen – less than 25 are flying today. It was built for the civilian market, with an early history of ferrying financiers to Wall Street. But the military, especially the Coast Guard, used some of the planes in World War II.
MacQueen, a Pensacola hotelier, uses his plane to shuttle between his primary residence in Pensacola and his second home in Canada.
This particular plane will lead the Navy Blue Angels flight show in Pensacola this weekend.
“I auction off flights in the plane for charity,” MacQueen said.
“We’ve raised $100,000 or so over the last eight years for Independence for the Blind. We’ve raised $11,000 this weekend alone.”
He accidentally overbooked for the weekend. So instead of local seaplane pilot Michael Kirkpatrick traveling to Pensacola for his flight, MacQueen and buddy Jimmy Rocket came to Guntersville to give him his flight.
Michael’s son Wes and Advertiser-Gleam editor Anthony Campbell joined them on the flight.
The Widgeon is not an easy plane to fly anyway. Singer Jimmy Buffett famously flipped one of the planes once upon a time.
With four passengers rather than two, and needing to balance the weight a bit and accounting for wakes, it took a few taxi runs on Browns Creek to get the flight in the air. But MacQueen expertly pulled it off and a smooth flight was then had around the peninsula, the islands and over Guntersville Airport.
Takeoff for someone who’s never been in such a craft is certainly eventful. The plane is basically a boat during its time on the water, with a wall of water rushing back and even obscuring the view from the windows before the plane gets aloft.
The flight however was smooth, with sights such as the Jimmy Kennamer Lighthouse, the new City Harbor and the construction around Guntersville High School taking on a different view from the air.
MacQueen couldn’t stay for the night, but said he enjoyed Guntersville and was glad to hear the city is “seaplane friendly.”
He and Rocket were heading back to Pensacola immediately to get ready for the weekend’s airshow.
“That’s the great thing about that plane,” Kirkpatrick said. “They’ll be back in Pensacola for dinner.”
He estimated flight time in the Widgeon from Guntersville to Pensacola to be about two hours. Cruising speed is about 140 miles per hour.
Kirkpatrick, a purveyor of all things aviation, said it was cool to fly in such an historic aircraft.
“This is one to tell a story about when you’re hanging around a bunch of old aviators,” he said. “It’s a cool plane.”
MacQueen has another cool claim to fame other than owning and regularly flying a Widgeon built in 1943.
His other plane is a HondaJet. In 2017, he and his wife became the first pilots to circumnavigate the globe in a HondaJet.
“There’s a pretty cool 21-minute YouTube video about the flight,” MacQueen said.
MacQueen has Innisfree hotels in Pensacola. The company owns about 70 percent of the hotel rooms in Pensacola.
