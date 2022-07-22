G-44 Widgeon

The G-44 Widgeon is a unique plane that lands on a runway or the water. Unlike most seaplanes, it lands on its belly, not on any type of floats. Owner Julian MacQueen said fewer than 25 are flying today.

 Special to The Reporter

A little piece of history flew into Guntersville Wednesday afternoon, picked up some passengers, buzzed the peninsula and then flew off into the distance.

It was a Grumman G-44 Widgeon, an amphibious plane that can land on a runway or on water.

