BOAZ – The community is invited to support the College Street Singers at Snead State Community College during an upcoming fundraiser.
The College Street Singers will host Sweets and a Song, a fundraiser to offset costs for the students’ trip to Orlando, Fla., to perform at SeaWorld later this year.
Sweets and a Song will be held Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the Commons of the Story Administration Building, located at 220 North Walnut Street in Boaz.
During Sweets and a Song, the students will perform solos and duets, and during the performances, attendees can enjoy desserts with their coffee or water. Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased at the door the night of the event or from a member of the College Street Singers.
The College Street Singers is a student performance ensemble that began at the College in 1974. The program provides scholarships to the students, who perform at College functions and events within the community. The College Street Singers will travel to Orlando and perform at SeaWorld Nov. 29-Dec. 2.
