GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The fate of Havoc, a pit bull terrier mix who attacked a woman in Guntersville in September 2021, has finally been decided.
The Alabama Supreme Court issued its ruling Friday, Nov. 18, affirming the decision of the Marshall County Circuit Court that Havoc is a dangerous dog and should be humanely euthanized.
Havoc has been kept at the Guntersville Animal Hospital while his owner, Valina Jackson, took the appeal for his life from the Guntersville Municipal Court up to the State Supreme Court.
Based on the Court’s decision, Jackson may now be liable for the costs incurred for months of room and board for Havoc. Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said in December 2021 the bill could be “astronomical” at $20 per day, plus the price of regular sedation.
The victim in this case, Teri Angel, was excited to hear the verdict.
“My body went cold from my knees down, and I felt every emotion: happy relieved, sad, mad, relieved all at once, then a calmness and a peace came over me that I’ve not felt since that morning of Sept. 17, 2021,” she said. “We won!”
Regardless of the Court’s ruling, Jackson told The Reporter she isn’t giving up the fight yet.
“Of course, we are moving forward and are now able to bring up things post-trial, which is good for us,” she said. “... All I can say is everyone is entitled to a jury trial.”
Yoste said the dog’s euthanization is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 13.
