Exceeding their “impossible” goal of winning 20 banners in one school year, the Douglas High School FFA Chapter members brought home a total of 15 state banners when they competed at the Alabama FFA Convention in Montgomery.
Bringing their total this year to 21 banners.
Andrew Brock, Agri Science Teacher and FFA Instructor, said this year the chapter officers planned and carried out the most challenging and engaging Program of Activities in his teaching career. That it won their chapter a State Champion BOAZ Award and a Top 5 Chapter Award.
“Along the way, many of our activities allowed us to give back to our school and community and work with our partners,” Brock said. “In addition, they set the goal of hanging 20 banners on the wall during the 2022-2023 school year. There are many really good programs that only hang a few each year because they are hard to win. I told them that might be an impossible goal, but I would do everything I could to help them reach it. Working with students who really want to learn and are willing to work hard to succeed makes my job a lot of fun.”
The Douglas FFA won 15 banners at State, plus 6 from the North District.
The following are proficiency awards based on the students Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. These awards require students to keep accurate records for work based learning outside of school.
Contests were at Auburn University on Tuesday, June 6th. The Convention was held in Montgomery June 7th-9th.
1st in State - Davis Jackson - Outdoor Recreation Proficiency
1st in State - Alexander Lee - Ag Communications Proficiency
2nd in State - Alexander Lee - Vegetable Production Proficiency
2nd in State - Davis Jackson - Ag Services Proficiency
2nd in State - Alexander Lee - Fruit Production Proficiency
2nd in State - Davis Jackson - Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Proficiency
4th in State - Hunter Matthews - Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance Proficiency
4th in State - Isaac Lee - Swine Production Proficiency
The following are Career Development Event teams that allow students to compete in hands-on events related to different agricultural career fields.
4th in State - Ag Mechanics Team - Davis Jackson (highest individual in the State), Ahmad Dublin, Avery Smith, Canaan Murray
3rd in State - Land Evaluation Team - Alex Lee, Ahmad Dublin, Hunter Matthews, Davis Jackson, Isaac Lee, Avery Smith, Lane Hampton
4th in State - Small Engines Team - John David James, Riley Collins, Aiden Harris, Curtis Bardales, Myles Mahan
5th in State - Ag Construction Team - Isaac Lee, Hunter Matthews, Cason Walls, Trent Whisenant
5th in State - Nursery Landscape Team - Alex Lee, Pedro Andres, Lily Peters, Jackson Clements
5th in State - Aquaculture Team - Zane Hayes, Zander Otinger, Lane Hampton, Ethan Blankenship.
Alabama FFA Degree Recipients:
Ahmad Dublin, Curtis Bardales, Pedro Andres, Lily Peters, Will Bishop, Braxton Lindsey, Davis Jackson, Hunter Long, Isaac Baker, and Eli Teal.
The Alabama Top 5 Chapter Award, Gold Level National Chapter Award, and Building Our Alabama Communities (BOAC) Award are prestigious awards that were won by all DHS FFA chapter members. These awards are based on the chapter’s Program of Activities which was planned and executed by all members with help from their School and Community Partners.
“There are almost 300 chapters in the state of Alabama and over 30,000 FFA members, so it is a huge honor to earn a Top 5 Chapter Award,” Brock continued. “This makes 3 in a row for Douglas FFA, and it’s one of our top priority goals each year. We had almost 200 chapter members this year, and every one of them contributed to the Chapter Award and shared in this honor. We treat it like a State Championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.