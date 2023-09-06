Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater (SMPA) has named Arab native Brent Boatwright as its new general manager.
“I am extremely humbled to have been chosen to serve as the General Manager at SMPA,” Boatwright said. “The opportunity to serve alongside the city of Albertville and to help the people of Marshall County achieve mental and physical health is an incredible responsibility,”
As general manager, Boatwright will oversee the park’s day-to-day operations including staff training, customer service, finances and scheduling.
Former park manager and Boatwright’s supervisor Patrick O’Brien said, “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Brent to our team,” says O’Brien. “I believe Brent will bring fresh ideas coupled with an enthusiasm and will do a great job of leading us in the next incredible chapter of the park’s journey. Welcome aboard, Brent!"
Boatwright brings with him a wealth of sports knowledge not only as a manager but also as a former three-sport high school athlete and coach.
“I played basketball against Albertville in a gym that sat on the same property that I now get to work,” Boatwright said in a press release. “My grandparents owned a clothing store in Albertville and my father was an Albertville graduate. After 25 years of working in other parts of the state, it is an honor to return to Marshall County and work in a city that means so much to our family.”
After graduating from Jacksonville State University where he met his wife, Leigh, Boatwright got into youth ministry while coaching high school sports. He then shifted careers to work in the hospitality industry including hotels and resorts across Alabama. While his previous job and coaching has taken him all over the state and beyond, Boatwright said he was especially impressed with the facilities at SMPA.
"I’ll never forget the moment when I first drove into SMPA for my daughter’s swim meet," he said. "I was blown away that a facility of this caliber was in my home county... I am so thankful that my kids and the children of this area have the opportunities that our park provides."
Looking to grow the park's performance, Boatwright will help implement a new ticketing system, improved security procedures and employee training programs. He also hopes to increase guest interactions and offer a wider variety of programs and classes as well as concerts and festivals.
"From the moment I’ve accepted the role, almost everywhere I go, someone stops me to talk about how much they love the park. It's evident that the entire county shares a deep sense of pride in what the city of Albertville has built, and I aspire to continue moving us forward to new heights.”
