I’m sure you have heard “old habits die hard.” We have talked to several of volunteers that were very active BEFORE COVID that haven’t started back since the COVID “devil” was sent back to where he came from. I don’t think this habit of staying home and doing nothing only applies to our valued RSVP volunteer bank.
What were you doing before COVID (before COVID seems like a light year ago) and I am tired of talking before and after on this subject. However, I do feel like the world we lived in then is gone and will be ever get it back.
One thing we can do is get ourselves back on track ... what habits did we have then that we have let slide. Going to church instead of watching or listening from home on Sunday mornings, calling our grocery order in and having it delivered, not meeting up with friends to have lunch on a regular basis. All these things have one denominator – living in those four walls, maybe even waiting until early afternoon to get dressed, not being aware of what is going on out there in our respective communities. Ladies and gentlemen, it is time to change that sedate habit and get active again.
We are always suggesting you get involved at our RSVP and that is a great place to start, but there are lots of places and lots of things to do. Every community has activities for seniors whether it is the local senior center, local recreation center or your church’s senior activities.
Older adults need regular physical activity. This is one of the most important things we can do for our health. Some physical activity is better than none and you don’t have to start out running a marathon. Your health benefits will also increase with the more physical activity that you do. Physical activity can prevent or delay many of the health problems that seem to come with age. It also helps our muscles grow stronger so you can keep going your day-to-day activities without becoming dependent on others.
Some of us feel we are already past physical activity – nonsense. Like we mentioned earlier, start out slow and build up. You may not believe you can walk 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week. So start out walking to the end of your driveway and then back ... after a while, you will be able to go to the end of the block, then around the block. Everyone always tells us to park away from the store entrance. Every step makes you stronger We need this moderate activity. As hot as it has been these last few weeks, I don’t blame anybody for staying inside. I would like for you all to start walking, building up to be able to join us in a fall activity we have planned. We are planning to organize in several areas of the county a “walking club” that meets for a short walk and then maybe some fellowship afterwards.
We need to be working on exercises that strengthen those muscles. Maybe start out with a chair yoga class and graduate up to something a little more strenuous. We are hoping to get a chair yoga class started soon. Maybe when you are walking, pick up something (a 5 pound weight or maybe a can of veggies you have in the pantry) to tone those muscles.
Then there is balance. As we age that is one thing we seem to lose. Tai Chi is a perfect exercise for balance and we have a great Tai Chi class every Tuesday morning for 9-10 a.m. We also have a balance class that meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m.
Another saying that applies here is, “Use it or lose it.” Let’s make an effort to get out of that house and get active. We have a place for you here at RSVP either volunteering in several places throughout the county or getting involved here at our facility either teaching classes or attending these classes.
On another note:
I mentioned our Defensive Driving Class in last Saturday’s article. I have confirmed the date:
August 29th. Cost will be $20 if you are a member of AARP and $25 for non-members. The class will last from 9am-4pm with a break for lunch. There is a significant reduction in your auto insurance if you complete this class. Please call our office to register or find out more information – 256 571-7734.
