Doctor and pilot

Dr. Jennifer Alverson hopes to become a licensed pilot by year’s end.

 Special to The Reporter

Dr. Jennifer Alverson, who has been the optometrist at the Guntersville VA Clinic the last eight years, is now officially a Guntersvillian and she is training to become a licensed pilot. She expects to have her license by the end of the year.

For the eight years she has practiced at the VA, she has lived in Gadsden and commuted to Guntersville. Her move was official last weekend.

