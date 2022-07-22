Dr. Jennifer Alverson, who has been the optometrist at the Guntersville VA Clinic the last eight years, is now officially a Guntersvillian and she is training to become a licensed pilot. She expects to have her license by the end of the year.
For the eight years she has practiced at the VA, she has lived in Gadsden and commuted to Guntersville. Her move was official last weekend.
“My son Jake graduated from high school and we moved to Guntersville,” she said. He is also working on his pilot’s license and will study aeronautical engineering at UAH starting this fall.
Dr. Alverson’s daughter Jerrica will be an 8th grader and a cheerleader at Guntersville Middle School this fall.
In addition to working at the VA, Dr. Alverson teaches clinical optometry at UAB one day a week.
She has been interested in aviation for some time and has been working on her pilot’s license at both Guntersville Airport and at an airport near Huntsville. She plans to increase her flight schedule now that she is in Guntersville. She flies with Jason Carter here.
“Instead of twice a month, I’d like to fly about twice a week,” she said.
She flies a Cherokee in Guntersville and a Cessna in Huntsville. She prefers the Cessna.
In Huntsville, she flies with Carrie Watkins, a female pilot who previously flew Chinooks.
Dr. Alverson experienced her first fireworks show by boat from the lake thanks to Mike and Jill Roberts. She doesn’t see a boat in her future, but she likes having friends with boats. Her energy is all going to aviation right now.
She will travel to OshKosh later this month for the big fly-in, the world’s largest airshow, put on by the Experimental Aircraft Association. Her aunt and uncle go every year and she tent camps while at the show.
One of her life experiences is surviving a pretty strong storm that roared through during one of the shows, even though she was in a tent.
