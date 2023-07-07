Recovery By The Lake will be held on Sunday, July 30th at Civitan Park in Guntersville.
The free, afternoon event is open to everyone who is in the midst of recovery.
Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (ROSS) Marshall County Agency Director, Michael Baker, said this is a time for all agencies to come together.
“On the 5th Sunday we always try to do something. Last year, we wanted to pull all the local Celebrate Recovery’s together and just do a cookout. We have that at church but there are so many people. So, we thought, we’ve had Recovery By The Lake in the past, so we wanted to do the cookout there and the Civitan Park has plenty of room for everyone,” Baker said. “I like the fact that we can all do different recovery but at the end of it, we are all just one. It doesn’t matter if you are from Arab, Albertville or anywhere in between; it’s one recovery in Marshall County. I think it will be a really big event.”
Local musical talent Jeff Walker will be playing, and local CR Leaders will be speaking between intermission.
Community booths will be set up with resources. Baptisms will take place and a free BBQ meal will also be available.
“We are people in recovery, and we can do these things,” Baker continued. “It thrills me to see all different denominations come together, it’s awesome. It thrills my heart. For me, it’s almost like we are building a wall for people who are out in addiction. We are going to have their back while they go forward. We have to keep building this wall as strong as we can because we are changing things here in Marshall County. Little by little, but we are changing it. It’s not just ROSS, it’s everyone coming together. Trying to fill in all the gaps.”
Baker said a “Clean Day” Countdown will all be held.
“As many people will be there, it will take about an hour. And that’s awesome,” he continued. “You will have that one person who is only a day or 2 days clean and everyone will just go in and love them. Because really at the end of the day, that’s what this is for, that one person. So, they know that there’s hope and if there is something, we can help them grow. We are all in recovery. So, we encourage everyone to come and get fed completely; with food, friendship and fellowship.”
Recovery By The Lake will be held on Sunday, July 30th from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Civitan Park in Guntersville.
