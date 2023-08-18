Thursday night Shepherd’s Cove Foundation held a “Denim and Diamonds” Summer Soiree at the Majestic Venue.
The move for the fundraiser to move to a weeknight event is what inspired the cowboy type theme.
“When we decided to move the event to a Thursday night, we felt something more casual would be easier on our guests that might have to leave straight from work,” said Shalon Steed, marketing director. “We’ve loved the idea of a more casual theme and this year it seemed to be the right year to try it out.”
The night’s event not only included a catered dinner, but a silent and live auction. All proceeds from the event and actions will go directly back into the foundation.
“Summer Soiree supports many areas of Shepherd’s Cove that are not reimbursed by insurance which include our Charity Care, Palliative Care, Grief Support, and Last Wish programs,” Steed continued. “The appeal is earmarked for a specific need. Last night’s appeal was to fund the necessary technology upgrades for our agency including new tablets and software for our clinical team and a new smart board to help with education.”
The 2023 Denim and Diamonds Summer Soiree raised over $60,000 during the one-night event.
“Our overall goal for the event was $150,000. Because so many facets of our agency rely on funds raised at Summer Soiree, we always wait until accounts are settled to release the grand total. However, we believe that we far exceeded that goal last night,” she said. “I am ecstatic to say that our technology appeal goal of $60,000 was met last night. By meeting that goal, our clinical team will receive updated tablets, so they are able to continue to provide the best quality of care in their field of work.”
Steed believes Shepherd’s Cove success has always boiled down to the community.
‘Our team works tirelessly to ensure those on their end-of-life journey can do so with grace and comfort. Our community supporters always, ALWAYS, step up to help so that the team can focus solely on taking care of our patients and their families during such a difficult time,” Steed said.
“Last night’s event was on fire. Our amazing supporters stepped up to help us every step of the way. Every single item donated was given the hope that it would provide continued help to our community. Shepherd’s Cove is blessed to have the support of our Board of Directors and committee volunteers. We are thankful for their encouragement and contributions of time, talent and treasure. Knowing you have the support of a large group of leaders that believe in the same vision is a very uplifting and motivating feeling. Summer Soiree could not happen without the direction of our Foundation Director, Emily Sims, Event Planner, Angel Siggers, Assistant, Carley Allen and the Summer Soiree committee. Their collective work to meet the needs of our agency was evident last night.”
The annual Heart of Hospice awards dinner will be held this year on Nov. 9th.
