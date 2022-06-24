Albertville Fire and Rescue workers will be going to local businesses next week to update pre-fire plans.
Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Brent Ennis said the visits will allow firefighters to get the most up-to-date information about local businesses as possible.
“We will be looking to familiarize ourselves with the buildings, what the businesses do … are they a restaurant, a manufacturer, a repair shop,” Ennis said.
“We are also going to be looking to speak with a manager or owner to get good contact information – particularly for after-hours emergencies.”
Firefighters will “just drop in” at local businesses as time permits, Ennis said.
Management and owners should know firefighters will not seek any type of financial donations or support. They will simply be looking to update information, Ennis said. Anyone who is asked for donations should contact the fire department immediately.
“We will be updating what we have in our files on our computers in the trucks,” Ennis said. “We want to know where the closest fire hydrants are, electrical panels, overhead electrical, exits … all the critical information to keep our firemen and the business’ employees safe.”
If the business has made any structural alterations to the building, be sure to mention those. The alterations could include additions or demolition, or changes to the building layout, Ennis said.
Firemen will start visiting businesses next week, but eventually will visit every church, business, restaurant and industry in town, Ennis said.
“It will be a lengthy process, but an important one to undertake,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.