MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Senate today passed the largest General Fund in the state’s history. The budget – totaling $2.70 billion – pays off all borrowed funds to the Alabama Trust Fund, increases funding for mental health including money for two additional crisis diversion centers, provides for a cost-of-living adjustment for state employees, and sends money back to Alabama taxpayers.
Chairman Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) expressed his satisfaction with the state’s financial footing and the years of progress made within the budget process under a Republican majority.
“The state of Alabama has never had a more sound financial basis than we do right now. After a decade of implementing several conservative measures and making drastic modifications to the budget process, we are financially one of the top states in the nation, and that is something that all Alabamians can be immensely proud of,” said Albritton. “Many states across the country cannot say the same for their financial standing, especially after facing difficult challenges brought on by the unforeseen health pandemic.
“Because of the fiscal responsibility and budgetary discipline methods we have executed under Republican control of the legislature, Alabama has dramatically transformed for the better and is positioned to tackle any problems that may come our way. Not only are we adequately resourced to take on these issues, but we are well-equipped to address ongoing problems, even crises, that have yet to be seriously handled, like reforming our prison system,” Albritton continued.
“This budget proposal will help resolve several significant matters, and one that I am most proud of is that we will be able to pay off every penny borrowed from ourselves and the people of Alabama through the Alabama Trust Fund, in full and ahead of schedule. We can finally say that we kept our pledge by repaying these funds. In our efforts, we are attempting to serve the people of Alabama in the best fiscal way possible, and it clearly seems to be working.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed (R-Jasper) and Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield (R-Guntersville) commended Chairman Albritton on his diligent work and congratulated him on the broad support the budget received by the Senate body.
“I am proud to support this General Fund budget package, which represents not only the largest General Fund budget in Alabama’s history but also importantly continues the Senate’s record of fiscal conservatism and responsibility,” said Reed. “The budget we passed today on the Senate floor will ensure that all prior Alabama Trust Fund withdrawals are fully repaid by the end of Fiscal Year 2023. This legislative package also does an exemplary job of prioritizing appropriations to support hardworking Alabama families, state employees and retirees, and small businesses.
“From a sizable increase in mental health funding to accomplishing fully funding the General Fund’s Budget Reserve Fund, this is a great day for Alabama. I would like to thank Chairman Greg Albritton, the Finance and Taxation General Fund committee members, and my colleagues for their diligence, input, and hard work throughout the budget process. Chairman Albritton continues to provide thorough leadership for our members and our state in his role spearheading the General Fund,” Reed continued.
“Chairman Albritton worked exceptionally hard to get this budget on the Senate floor so early on in the session, and I applaud him for his tireless effort to take our state forward and provide for Alabamians,” said Scofield. “This proposal and all that it will accomplish is a direct example of the conservative techniques and approaches taken by Republicans over the last decade and emphasizes the fruits of our labor. I am proud of the fiscally responsible strategies we have applied under Republican leadership, and I am confident that by continuing down this path, we will further enhance Alabama’s financial standing and resources.”
The Senate-approved budget received overwhelming support in the upper chamber and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Spending Breakdown:
Executive: $2,297,963,806
Judicial: $185,214,276
Legislative: $43,926,548
Other: $169,723,724
Total Appropriations: $2,696,828,354
A spreadsheet on the Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund budget can be accessed at www.legislature.state.al.us.
