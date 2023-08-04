For the second year in a row, Boaz City Schools’ hard work to grow students academically was recognized nationally.
At the 2023 Making Schools Work Conference late July, SREB recognized outstanding middle grades schools, high schools and technology centers that have implemented SREB’s school improvement frameworks and are achieving success in meeting bold goals related to graduation, readiness and credential attainment. Last summer, Boaz City Schools was recognized as a leading school district nationally.
This summer the recognition continued when Boaz Middle School was selected and awarded as 1 of 7 middle schools in the nation for making changes that result in student success.
To be considered for this prestigious award, Boaz Middle School had to demonstrate how the school creates a meaningful improvement plan that addresses key school and classroom practices in five focus areas: 1.engaging students through quality instruction 2. aligning curriculum with state readiness standards 3. ensuring that students can explore careers and complete career pathways that align with their interests and aptitudes 4. providing student supports that promote readiness, and 5. creating and supporting cultures of continuous improvement.
The best part of this recognition is the academic growth that is visible in the school’s positive trending academic performance. In the 2017-2018 school year, Boaz Middle School received a final grade of “D” on the school state accountability report card. As of 2021-2022 school year, the school has moved from the “D” grade to a score of “B” with an 85 final score on the state’s accountability report card. Due to this significant growth, Boaz Middle School was 1 of 25 schools in Alabama to be selected as “Most Improved” by the Alabama State Board of Education for the 2021-2022 school year.
Moving forward to the 2022-2023 state testing data, Boaz Middle School demonstrated over 10% above the state of Alabama’s proficiency averages from the previous year.
Boaz City Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Todd Haynie shared that he “is extremely proud of the hard work of the entire district to move all students forward academically, and we are happy when any of our schools are recognized on the state and national level.”
Dr. Haynie also highlighted that Boaz City Schools is ready to sail to new horizons through the newly completed Boaz City Schools’ Strategic Plan for 2023-2027 referred to as “The Compass.”
Dr. Haynie stated that “We have been working diligently to create a plan that will help us reach our ambitious goals and set our students up for success. Our plan focuses on improving the quality of our education and services, while also taking into consideration the needs of our community.”
Mr. Kyle Pinckard, Boaz Middle School principal, accepted the award on behalf of his faculty and staff at the national conference. Mr. Pinckard shared how proud he was of the continued efforts of his staff and students to be better daily. He also noted that he “understands the importance of maintaining a standard of excellence and is prepared to serve alongside his staff to continue cultivating student-centered learning opportunities championed by exceptional educators.”
