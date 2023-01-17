LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will hold a blood drive at the Marshall Cancer Care Center, January 23rd from noon to 6 p.m.
Two blood drives will follow at Marshall Medical South on January 25th and 26th in the Physician Office Building Classroom. Follow the signs. Hours on Wednesday are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
