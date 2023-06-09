Two school resource officers were recognized for their lifesaving efforts while on the job during an SRO conference this week.
Albertville SRO Jon Bearden and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and SRO Tamangi Lewis were both honored by The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers summer conference.
• Lewis was honored for his work helping the victim of a motorcycle wreck near Asbury Schools.
“I was leaving work and heading home when I saw one of our elementary school teachers on the side of the road flagging me down,” Lewis said.
“She said there was a guy nearby, lying on the side of the road. She was panicking a bit.
“I exited my unit, tried to roll him over to see how badly he may have been injured. He was unresponsive to sternum rubs and smelling salts.
“I tried those again and again … and he started regaining consciousness. He was a bit combative.
“He wanted his helmet off but I saw blood coming out from under the helmet and tried to convince him not to remove the helmet. I tried to calm him down, asked his questions about if he knew where he was and things like that.”
Soon, medics arrived taking over for Lewis and transported the victim to the hospital.
“It turned out the teacher who flagged me down was a friend of his family,” Lewis said. “She told me a few weeks after the accident he was doing better, that he had suffered swelling of the brain. The doctor had apparently told the family it was a good thing no one removed his helmet at the scene.”
Lewis was given the award Monday in front of other SROs from around the state. He received a certificate and a heart-shaped trophy he plans to display in his home.
“It felt nice receiving this recognition,” Lewis said. “People know I am a SRO and associate me with only that role. SROs have multiple roles in our job. If a call of service goes out, we are ready to go and put our skills to work. I have a really good team behind me.”
Lewis said he has worked as a patrol deputy on both night and daytime shifts and he has worked for three different departments in his career.
“I love working at Asbury,” Lewis said. “It is a change for a lot of the kids. I am African American and one of two working for the Sheriff’s Office right now. A lot of the kids have never seen an African American police officer before. They get excited when they see me. I help teach diversity. It’s been a great place to work.”
He praised the leadership of the Sheriff’s Office over the years for helping build character and strength as a leader.
“Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is the best department I have worked for,” Lewis said. “Leaders look for leadership opportunities.
“Sheriff Phil Sims and my team there are awesome. I’ve been very happy there.”
• SRO Jon Bearden was lauded for helping save a choking infant during a basketball game.
Amidst the hustle and bustle, cheering and clapping, bouncing balls and dramatic shots during a middle school basketball tournament, Bearden was called upon to help a choking child.
“I was in uniform working security for the basketball tournament,” he said.
“I was standing near the front doors when a woman came running down from the bleachers holding a tiny, tiny baby. She kept saying he wasn’t breathing, and she needed help.”
As a father of two and a longtime police officer, CPR was a skill he was well acquainted with.
“I assessed him real quick, knew he wasn’t breathing or responding at this point, so I flipped him over and did some back blows,” Bearden said. “I don’t know what came out, if anything, but we got him stimulated enough he let out a cry.
“If we are crying, we are breathing! He was such a tiny little thing.
“It was the best-case scenario.”
Albertville Fire and Rescue medics and an ambulance from Marshall Health Systems were summoned to the scene and arrived within minutes.
Bearden said medics checked on the baby and the parents requested the child be transported to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children. The Marshall Medical unit took the child and mother to the hospital.
AMS Assistant Principal Matt West was acting as an administrator at the tournament and was standing next to Bearden when the mother approached them.
Bearden took the child from the mother and asked West to call for help.
“I’m not going to lie, I was frozen and speechless as this was happening,” West said. “I began to make the call and was so scared mentally that I forgot the number to 100 for a moment.
“In a matter of seconds, I heard the baby crying. Albertville EMT were there is a matter of minutes and the baby was transported to Huntsville for evaluation.
“I count myself lucky to work with law enforcement and have befriended many over the years and honestly take them for granted.
“These guys are special and we owe them an extreme debt of gratitude.”
