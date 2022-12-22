GRANT, Ala. — An investigation into a weekend shooting continues according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Phil Sims said deputies were summoned to a home on Elkins Road in Grant at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Broderick Keith, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sims said Keith was originally from the Atlanta area but was currently residing in the Grant home.
Keith’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
No further information has been released regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
Sims said Thursday morning the case will be presented to an upcoming grand jury for possible charges.
