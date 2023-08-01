An Arab man faces drug trafficking charges after 3 pounds of meth was discovered in his home.
Arab Police assisted the Marshall County Drug Task Force in executing the search warrant July 27.
During the search of the home of Danny Joe Hayes, at 2644 Eddie Scant City Road, Arab, officers discovered 3 pounds of methamphetamines.
Hayes was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines.
Hayes was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.