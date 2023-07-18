The Marshall County Board of Education met last week to approve more fall personnel changes, brief over fund balances and discuss the issue with getting an appropriate revenue breakdown from the one-cent sales tax.
“Currently, the General Fund Fund Balance: $9,44,220.67. As you know, this is going to go down a little bit for this year, but we will be adding some things in here that I haven’t adjusted yet,” said Bob Haygood, CSFO for Marshall County Schools.“We received the advancement Technology Allocation this week, that was $2.8 million. Which will increase the fund balance as well. How it compares from here over the years, you can see where we’re still continuing to generate the fund balance and it’s increasing each year. We just need to keep that going. When we get to a certain point, we’ll start looking at how we are going to spend some money because we don’t want to get too big of a fund balance. We’re not there yet, but I’d like to keep on the same pace we are going.”
There were questions from the Board about the revenue from the one-cent sales tax collection that started March 1st.
“I’m not comfortable with reporting on that right now but it is something we are working on,” Haygood continued. “I have talked to the County Administrator and asked for a sit-down meeting. We have different revenue streams. Everything is going to one place and we just want to be able to see the breakdown.”
They currently do not have access to view the website.
“We have asked the Marshall County Commission and Chairman to grant us permission to view the website so we can double check the figures and we just haven’t heard back yet.” Added Cindy Wigley, Superintendent for Marshall County Schools. “It’s important to us to look at them and make sure that they are in the correct stream.”
One-cent sales tax collections are due by the 20th of each month to the Department of Revenue for the month prior.
• Approvals:
Bid(s)/Bid Renewal(s)
1. Bid # 23-014, Smallwares, awarded to Birmingham Restaurant Supply, Inc. for SY 2023-2024.
2. Bid # 23-013, Milk and Juice Service, awarded to Purity Dairies, LLC for SY 2023-2024.
• CNP Adult Meal Price Change
1. Adult breakfast meal price change to $3.00, per Federal guidelines.
• Contract Service(s)/Agreement(s)
1. Tracie L. Ford, Temporary, Substitute Teacher, Sloman Primary School, contract terms, as attached.
2. Debbie Williams, Part-Time Gifted Specialist, Marshall County Schools, effective SY 2023-2024.
3. Patti Blackstone, Part-Time Psychometrist, Marshall County Schools, effective SY 2023-2024.
4. Deana Hollaway, Part-Time Psychometrist, Marshall County Schools, effective SY 2023-2024.
• Travel Request(s).
1. Abby Wallace, Marshall County Schools, FABA Conference, September 27-30, 2023, Orlando, FL.
• Leave(s) of Absence
1. Cynthia Boles, CNP Worker, Brindlee Mountain High School, leave requested for August 1-30, 2023.
2. Chanda Dunaway, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, leave requested for August 8-31, 2023.
• Supplement(s)/Volunteer(s)
1. Shelly Spain, Teacher, Douglas Middle School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
2. Jeff Sharpton, Teacher, Douglas High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
3. Andrew Brock, Teacher, Douglas High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
4. Shane Otinger, Teacher, Douglas High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
5. Seth Kelly, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
6. Rebecca Howard, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
7. Gloria Collins, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
8. Michael Hardin, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period, SY 23-24.
9. Charlie Baker, Bus Driver, Asbury Campus, supplement for fueling buses, SY 23-24.
• Marshall County Summer Employee(s)
Temporary employees for Camp Marshall-Summer 2023 (June 12-30).
1. Melissa Gilbert, Site Director, Asbury Elementary School, retroactive to June 12, 2023.
2. Sydney Upp, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, retroactive to June 12, 2023.
3. Kyle Davis, Teacher, DAR High School, retroactive to June 12, 2023.
4. Mashawn Alexander, Nurse, Douglas Elementary School, retroactive to June 12, 2023.
5. Krista Lacey, Nurse, Douglas Elementary School, retroactive to June 12, 2023.
• Retirement(s) and Resignation(s)
1. Jackson Fussell, Teacher, Asbury High School, resignation effective July 13, 2023.
2. Jacob McCullough, Computer Technician for local school support, Marshall County
Schools, resignation effective July 20, 2023.
3. Sydney Daugette Trejo, Counselor, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, resignation effective July 1, 2023.
4. Hannah Sims, PreK Auxiliary Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective June 28, 2023.
5. Stephanie Hambrick, Computer Technician for local school support, Marshall County Schools, resignation effective July 13, 2023.
6. Reed Jones, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, resignation effective July 13, 2023.
7. Brooklyn McCool, Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective July 13, 2023.
• Transfer(s)
1. Lauren S. Haygood, STEM Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to Reading Specialist, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
2. Jose Omar Guevara, Instructional Assistant, Asbury High School, to District Graduation Coach, 9-month, effective August 1, 2023.
3. Tanya Lee, JAG Instructor, Marshall Technical School, to District Graduation Coach, 9-month, paid from ESSER III funds, effective August 1, 2023.
4. Ayana Sterling, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, to Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective August 1, 2023.
5. Loretta Brackett, Math Interventionist, Douglas Elementary School, to School-Based, District Math Interventionist, paid through ESSER III funds, effective August 1, 2023.
6. William Ballew, Assistant Principal, Brindlee Mountain Primary/Brindlee Mountain High School, to Assistant Principal, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 1, 2023.
7. Nancy Salazar, Parent Engagement/Instructional Assistant, Douglas Middle School, to Parent Engagement/Instructional Assistant, Sloman Primary School, effective August 1, 2023.
8. Becky Sauls, Supply Driver, Marshall County Schools, to Bus Driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective August 1, 2023.
9. Jason Smith, Supply Driver, Marshall County Schools, to Bus Driver, Asbury Campus, effective August 1, 2023.
10. Misty Brothers, Counselor, Douglas Elementary School, to Counselor, Asbury Elementary School, effective July 13, 2023.
11. Shanna Mashburn, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to Math Interventionist, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
12. Leslie Godwin, Bookkeeper, Douglas Middle School, to Administrative Assistant, Douglas Elementary School, effective July 13, 2023.
13. Angela Camp, Administrative Assistant with additional bookkeeping duties, Marshall Technical School, to Bookkeeper, Douglas Middle School, effective July 13, 2023.
14. Kyla Richardson, Administrative Assistant, Douglas Elementary School, to Administrative Assistant/Bookkeeper, Marshall Technical School, effective July 13, 2023.
• New Employee(s)
1. Kevin Knight, ISS Teacher, DAR High School, effective August 1, 2023.
2. Rachell Kennemer, Auxiliary Teacher, DAR Middle School, effective August 1, 2023.
3. Autumn Alexander, Counselor-10 Month, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective July 31, 2023.
4. Clara Rogers, CNP Worker, Douglas High School, effective August 1, 2023.
5. Maria Gabriela Jaimes-Gonzalez, Parent Engagement/Instructional Assistant, Douglas Middle School, effective August 1, 2023.
6. AnnaClaire Johnston, PreK Auxiliary Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
7. Tony Gonzalez, EL Teacher, Douglas Middle School/Douglas High School, effective August 1, 2023.
8. Amelia Clines, Computer Technician for local school support, Marshall County Schools, effective July 24, 2023.
9. Tyler Mount, Computer Technician for local school support, Marshall County Schools, effective July 31, 2023, pending certification.
10. Sandy Campbell, Temporary Teacher, DAR Elementary School, leave of absence, effective August 8, 2023.
11. Lilia Flores Best, Temporary Teacher, DAR Elementary School, leave of absence, effective August 8, 2023.
12. Mitch McClendon, Bus Driver, Asbury Campus, effective August 1, 2023.
13. Austan Jones, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 1, 2023.
The next Marshall County Board of Education meeting will be held July 26 at 4 p.m.
