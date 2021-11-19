The Albertville City Council met briefly Monday evening where it introduced an ordinance to vacate an undeveloped portion of road in the city limits.
The request was made by Albertville resident Jack Fricks for the city to vacate part of
Lewis Avenue off of Woodham Drive. The undeveloped portion cuts through a large tract of land owned by Fricks. Currently, Lewis Avenue is paved for about a tenth of a mile off of Rose Road before it dead ends at the back of Fricks’ property. However, though undeveloped, the road officially continues on through the land and connects to Woodham Drive, according to survey documents provided by the city.
The council set a public hearing for Jan. 3, 2022, to discuss vacating the portion of road before taking a final vote on the matter.
In other business, the council also approved a resolution to amend the city’s zoning ordinance to address patio, or garden, homes, which are described as single-family detached dwellings located on an individual lot. Each lot must comply with the established subdivision regulations. The ordinance also states that “accessory buildings” are only allowed in the back yard and must be at least 5 feet from the rear property line and 10 feet from the side.
