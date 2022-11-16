ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Bree and Aaron Bayne love animals and the comfort they bring to pet owners.
To fulfill that love, the Baynes opened a pet store in Albertville onNov. 5 and will continue their work to supply emotional support animals to qualifying local veterans.
Fluff N Stuff pet shop opened its doors Nov. 5 in the Crossroads Mall at 5850 U.S. 431 in Albertville.
Some of the pets up for sale include sugar gliders, hedgehogs and snakes, among others.
“We will offer reptiles, snakes and bearded dragons, hedgehogs with other exotics, but nothing too extreme,” Aaron said.
“We will consign with reputable breeders to cut down on puppy mills. We will have some corgis and lab puppies ready for the opening.
“Our store will also have a selection of pet merchandise, some of the more specialized things. Everything sold in our store will be locally crafted as opposed to the traditional items you would find in a big box store.”
Helping veterans
Aaron said he will continue his work pairing dogs with veterans as emotional support animals.
“Emotional support animals are just what they say – an emotional support. They are meant to be with someone at home or on car rides,” Aaron said. “They are not meant to be taken into restaurants. They are not service animals. Service dogs have different rights and training.”
Aaron and his family take rescue dogs of most any breed, working with them and their prospective match.
“When we take in a dog, we meet the owners and the dog,” he said. “If it is a good fit, and the dog is well behaved, we will take the dog in and do weeks of crate and leash training. The dog will get behavioral tests. When that process is complete, we work to match the dog with a veteran.”
Once matched with a veteran from the area, Aaron said he and his family are available for additional training between the new owner and dog.
“We will give any dog a chance,” he said. “We have had put bulls, English bulldogs, all kinds.
“We just finished our second donation. The first was an Aussie doodle and the second a Belgian shepherd.
“It is our firm belief that a dog’s behavior is environmental, that is it is learned from owners and other dogs it lives with and its living situation. We don’t believe any dog is inherently aggressive.”
While the family does not operate any type of shelter, they will accept owner surrendered dogs or donated dogs for the emotional support animal project. Aaron said the family will front food and training costs as well.
Qualifications
To be eligible for a possible match, veterans must hold a DD214 form showing an honorable discharge from the service. The discharge may include medically necessary honorable discharges as well.
“We will also ask for a copy of the short Veteran’s Affairs letter of what percentage a veteran is rated for,” Aaron said. “We will ask what they are looking for, why they need a emotional support animal and what condition they have that qualifies them for an animal.”
Aaron said the potential recipient will fill out a questionnaire to show living conditions for the animal.
“We don’t want a husky going to someone that lives in an apartment and has to be on the couch all day without a yard to run in,” he said. “We will request several weeks of follow up with the dog and owner. If for some reason it is not a good fit, we will take the dog back and try to match it with someone else.
“Just because a match doesn’t work out right away doesn’t mean the dog is spoiled. It just means the situation wasn’t right.”
Giving back
Aaron and Bree believe in giving back to their community, not just through the emotional support dogs but also by working with students.
The couple plans to offer an internship program with high school students interested in pursuing a career working with animals.
“The right students will come work for us for a few months as long as their grades are good and express interest with animal related course work,” Aaron said. “After several months of work experience, we will be a good reference for them when they enter college or a work training program.”
The Baynes also plan to take an active role in the community.
“We are going to be at every city and community event we can take part in,” Bree said. “We want to be part of all the cool things the city does downtown. We will be found there.
“We are coming in too late this year to do a pet costume party, but we will do that next year so look for it.”
For more information on the business, check out their Facebook page.
