The Marshall County Board of Education met earlier in the week and discussed the new zero-tolerance “Vaping Policy” set to take effect this school year.
Marshall County Schools Assistant Superintendent, Alan Garner, gave a brief update.
“About a year and a half ago, post COVID, we knew we were getting something that our schools had never dealt with before and that was vapes in our schools,” he said. “So, we started some conversations with administrations, SROs, our judges and also our juvenile probation officers. We’re trying to come up with a plan that will help to prevent vapes in our schools. So, it’s taken some time but really this summer we’ve made a lot of headway through the works of Judge Mastin, the JPO, we’ve had our social workers involved, our SROs, all of our administrators as well. We have now put together, with the support of the court systems, a plan.”
Garner said a formal public release is pending on the new policies.
“We have different consequences now for those who are users and also those who distribute. We will also have separate consequences for those who choose to use them on our buses,” Garner continued.
“We are trying to make our schools safer and this also helps out our administrators. Similar programs are in neighboring counties and they have seen great results. I commend Judge Mastin by saying, alright it’s time, let’s meet, let’s get together. We have had several meetings this summer to get this place.”
Marshall County School Superintendent, Cindy Wigley thanked Judge Jay Mastin for helping bring together the new policy.
“We want to thank Judge Mastin every chance we get. We appreciate his leadership in this, not only locally but at a state level, He has been very proactive, and we appreciate that help very much.”
Marshall County School handbooks for the 2023-2024 school year were also approved during the board meeting, with changes to include new state-mandated code and policy changes, as released by the ALSDE.
“Administrative Code changes are forthcoming and will be released by the ALSDE,” Wigley continued. “We still have administrative code changes forthcoming. They are working on them at the state departments. As soon as the ALSDE releases all those updates then we will have them in place on our policies and included in our handbook. Our handbook is on the agenda today with our changes which are minimal, tweaking a few things. Nothing significant other than the vaping policy that was just discussed.”
Approved Contract Service(s)/Agreement(s)
1. Melissa Clay, Part-Time Guidance Counselor, Asbury High School
2. Laura Landers, Part-Time Guidance Counselor, Douglas High School
3. Angie Stanfield, Part-Time Guidance Counselor, Brindlee Mountain High School
4. Rhonda Gibbs, Part-Time Guidance Counselor, DAR High School
5. Student Handbook Approval-SY 2023-24
Travel Request(s)
• Jalon Jimmerson, Technology Department, Marshall County Schools, Future of Education Technology Conference, Orlando, FL, January 22-26, 2024, for CEUs leading toward Google Platform Certification.
• Varsity Boys Basketball Team, Douglas High School, Basketball Tournament, Gatlinburg, TN, December 27-29, 2023. Parents are providing transportation and lodging. All associated costs will be paid through parents or local funds.
Leave(s) of Absence
1. Katheryn Maynard, Teacher, DAR Elementary School, requested LOA from August 1-September 5, 2023.
Additional Duties
1. Amber McCallie, Extended Day Director, DAR Elementary School, effective August 14, 2023.
2. Christy Michelle Driver, Extended Day Support, DAR Elementary School, effective August 14,2023.
3. Janice M. Sisk, Extended Day Support, DAR Elementary School, effective August 14, 2023.
Retirement(s) and Resignation(s)
1. Paula Edwards, CNP Worker, Douglas High School, resignation effective July 26, 2023.
2. Meagan Weaver, Guidance Counselor, Marshall County Alternative School, resignation effective August 11, 2023.
Transfer(s)
1. Vicki Naugher, Math Interventionist, DAR Middle School, to School-Based, District Math Interventionist, paid through ESSER III funds, effective August 1, 2023.
2. Kenny Downs, Teacher, DAR High School, to Teacher, DAR Middle School, effective July 26, 2023.
New Employee(s)
1. Macey Orr, Teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 1, 2023, pending certification.
2. Amanda Masters, Part-Time Reading Interventionist, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective August 1, 2023.
3. Charles Allred, CNP Stock Clerk/Janitor, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 1, 2023.
4. Britni McClendon, CNP Worker, Douglas High School, effective August 1, 2023.
5. Natalie Black, Teacher, Brindle Mountain High School, effective August 1, 2023, pending certification.
6. Shelby Smith, Part-Time Teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective August 14, 2023, paid entirely through DAR Admin funding.
7. John Fussell, CNP, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
8. Lisa Patterson, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
9. Jessica Prater, Teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective August 1, 2023.
