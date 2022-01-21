BOAZ – The Boaz City Schools Board of Education has approved a resolution to give “Extraordinary Compensation” to its more than 300 employees. The decision was made at a board meeting held early this morning. The board hopes to have this compensation sent out to employees by the end of the month.
“Any organization is only as good as the people that are a part of it. Boaz City Schools is fortunate to have some of the best,” stated Dr. Todd Haynie, Superintendent of Boaz City Schools. “We want all of the members of our organization to know that we truly appreciate the work they are doing for our schools, community, and most importantly our students. We are thankful for each of our employees, and appreciate their dedication during these difficult times.”
This is the second year in a row that Boaz City Schools has given extraordinary compensation to its employees for the additional responsibilities they have taken on as a result of the pandemic. Haynie stated, “Our board has had multiple discussions about issuing another round of extraordinary compensation, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to reward our employees for their hard work again this year.”
Boaz City Schools is made up of five schools - Boaz High School, Boaz Middle School, Boaz Intermediate School, Corley Elementary School, and Boaz Elementary School, and serves more than 2,350 students in the Boaz area.
