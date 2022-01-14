In-person classes for Albertville students may have been canceled Thursday, Jan 6, but the board of education met briefly that morning to approve a bid for construction of the new kinesiology building.
Of the four companies that submitted bids, the board chose Consolidated Construction Company based on the recommendation of McKee and Associates, the architect firm that help draft the plans for the building. CCC submitted the lowest base bid at $6,327,250, which with alternates and deductions comes to $6,109,699.
Superintendent Boyd English said the kinesiology building will be a multi-purpose facility located at Albertville High School next to the Fine Arts Center.
In other business, the board:
Approved the following personnel items:
A. Employments
1. Viridiana Frias-Villalobos, social science teacher at AHS (replacing David Shamp and pending certification), effective Jan. 10.
B. Other
1. Kelley Spaulding, to drive an additional mid-day special needs route, effective Jan. 10 - May 27.
2. Oran Adams, substitute for the additional mid-day special needs route, effective Jan. 10 - May 27.
Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Jennifer Garthwaite, independent contract, to provide small group instruction for Albertville Middle School and AHS band classes, to be paid $150 a day not to exceed $15,000, effective Jan. 6 - May 31.
2. Karen Rowland, independent contract, to provide dress and tuxedo alterations for AHS band, to be paid and not to exceed $4,000 from AHS band funds, effective Jan.19 - March 1.
3. Karen Fancher, independent contract, to provide her services as a piano accompanist for wind ensemble at AHS, to be paid and not to exceed $500 from AHS band funds, effective Jan.18 – Feb. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.