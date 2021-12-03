Albertville City Schools staff recently voted for one of two options for the calendar for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
The two calendar options were drafted by a committee made up of nearly 30 teachers, non-certified staff members, administrators and other employees.
“Every school was represented,” Superintendent Boyd English said at a board meeting Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“We started with saying here are the things we want to make sure we have in place. Number one is that it was pro-student and pro-teacher,” English said. “Then we wanted to make sure that we preserved at least one [literacy] camp inside the school year… With our EL population, we still feel like that we need to do some innovative things to make sure we reach them.”
Though the exact dates and details of the two calendars have not been released by the school board, English did discuss the two options with other board members at the meeting.
English said Option 1 was similar to the 2021-2022 school year with two weeks off for spring break.
“The one difference with that one — some of the middle school folks were adamant that they needed that week of fall break to coincide with Columbus Day. So you’ll see we moved it back a week.”
He said Option 2 had the same concept for fall break but lacked the extra week for spring break. It would also place an emphasis on a “jump start” EL camp for kindergarten students at the beginning of the school year.
“We wanted to make sure when we get through with this committee meeting when we had it, that we had two good calendars. If you look at the results of the vote, we had two good calendars, and I feel good about it,” he said.
With 343 responses to the poll, the vote was nearly split between the two options, with 51.9% of voting for Option 1, and 48.% voting for Option 2.
Being sure to make clear that he did not cast a vote, English said, “At the end of the day, both calendars were well thought out and both calendars had significant input.”
The school board will have final say on which calendar option will be adopted. It is expected to be voted on at the regulars December board meeting.
