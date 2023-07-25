Albertville exchange student Daisy Brown or Hong Wa Ng, placed first in baking/ pastry portion of the FCCLA national leadership conference. Daisy came over from Hong Kong, China around a year ago. Lindsay and Ben Brown picked Daisy to come join their family for the 2022-23 school year.
“She was interested in a lot of the same things that we’re interested in,” says Lindsay Brown. “Her interest in cooking is one of the things that stood out about her.” Mrs. Brown used to own a bakery herself and knew that Daisy would be the perfect fit to their family. Daisy especially loves working with chocolate and trying out new recipes.
The Browns also housed Anakhita from Tajikistan.
Anakhita stayed with the Browns last year to attend high school, and decided to come back and stay with the Browns as she attended college. Daisy quickly became friends with Anakhita and a few other foreign exchange students who were attending Albertville High School.
Daisy had the opportunity to learn English at a very young age in China. She said that learning English gives Chinese students more career opportunities. All students are bilingual in Hong Kong, as they begin to learn English when they are in elementary school. Even though she didn’t see her parents for almost a year, Daisy facetimed her parents and little brother Sky every week to check in and talk.
During Daisy’s AHS experience, she got to build close relationships with her teachers. Daisy explained she liked how the teachers went at a slower pace, allowing her to ask questions and get most of her work done during the class period. She enrolled in Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. Richards’ culinary classes, where she had the opportunity to compete in and win many competitions and scholarships.
In the beginning of July, Daisy went to Denver, Colorado and competed at FCCLA national leadership conference. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is an organization that focuses on teaching family and consumer sciences and providing career opportunities for students. Daisy had 2 hours and 45 minutes to decorate her cake and bake her chocolate chip oatmeal cookies, carrot cake muffins and pastry cream filled cream puffs with a chocolate glaze. With winning the baking and pastry competitive event, Daisy won a scholarship to the Culinary Institute of America.
Although Daisy went back to Hong Kong on Monday, July 10th, she will be coming back to the US in September to attend the Culinary Institute of America in New York City, New York. She is planning to study baking and pastry before working in a bakery and gaining some first-hand experience. Eventually, Daisy might open up her own bakery, but she has not decided for sure. Daisy is also not sure where exactly she wants to end up after college, but she knows that she has a family in China and a family in Alabama that will gladly welcome her back.
