Habitat for Humanity of Marshall County will soon begin construction on their newest home.
Melissa Shell, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said the group’s fifth home will be built in Albertville with a ground-breaking ceremony to be held in July.
Today, applicants are needed to become the newest Habitat homeowners.
“We will hold a mandatory meeting on June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Cadance Bank in Guntersville,” Shell said.
“During the meeting, applicants will receive a detailed list of qualifications needed to apply.”
A common misconception about Habitat for Humanity is the homes are simply given away for free, Shell said.
However, the truth is each applicant must be willing to put in sweat equity during the building process and commit to assist Habitat for Humanity with future builds. Additionally, the home is sold to the prospective homeowner at a 0% mortgage, Shell said.
“Each applicant must show an ability to pay their mortgage, meaning they must have a steady stream of income from a job,” she said.
“They also need to prove a need, such as overcrowding in the home where multiple family members are sharing bedrooms, for example, or the home is substandard.
“They must also be willing to partner with Habitat for Humanity to put in sweat equity on their home and be willing to work with us going forward.”
During the mandatory meeting, Shell said prospective applicants and homeowners will have the opportunity to ask questions and a team from Cadance Bank will be on hand to answer questions about the homeownership process.
“Even if they are not selected to receive a Habitat home, they will hear from the bank staff about how they can possibly help a family purchase a home.”
Shell said throughout the process, the chosen Habitat family will receive classes and training on how to be a good homeowner.
“Our goal is to not put a family in a home only for them to lose it a few years later because they can’t keep up the payments,” Shell said.
“There will be classes on budgeting, maintaining the home properly, how to be a good neighbor and just how to be a successful homeowner in general.”
Fundraising to pay for the Albertville home is currently underway.
Shell said all funds raised will go toward the home and donors may call 256-202-9468 to learn more.
Construction is expected to begin by September, Shell said.
