Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is directing flags to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise Monday through sunset Wednesday to honor two members of a helicopter medical crew who died in a crash Sunday, April 2.

“I am directing flags to be lowered to half-staff from Monday, April 10 to Wednesday, April, 12, 2023 to honor Life Saver 4 crew members Marc Gann and Adam Russell, who tragically lost their lives while working to save another,” the governor said in a memo.

