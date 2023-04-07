Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is directing flags to be lowered to half-staff at sunrise Monday through sunset Wednesday to honor two members of a helicopter medical crew who died in a crash Sunday, April 2.
“I am directing flags to be lowered to half-staff from Monday, April 10 to Wednesday, April, 12, 2023 to honor Life Saver 4 crew members Marc Gann and Adam Russell, who tragically lost their lives while working to save another,” the governor said in a memo.
“On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to Marc and Adam’s families, friends and fellow first responder professionals,” Ivey said.
“These remarkable men made the ultimate sacrifice to save their patient and will be remembered as heroes. I ask that the people of Alabama join me in praying for Marc, Adam, their fellow Life Saver 4 crew member and fellow first responders.”
Gann, 63, of Sylacauga, was the pilot of the helicopter and Russell, 43, of Goodwater, was a registered nurse.
They and a third crew member who remains hospitalized after the crash were responding from Sylacauga to assist a hiker is distress.
Shelby County deputies were attempting to secure a landing site for the helicopter, and the aircraft was trying to land when the crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, at Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.