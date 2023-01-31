MVAC to feature Pendergraft

Beau Pendergraft specializes in modern paintings on canvas, sculptures and epoxy furniture. He will be the featured artist during February at the Mountain Valley Arts Council in Guntersville. 

 Special to The Reporter

Mountain Valley Arts Council will feature Beau Pendergraft’s artwork and furniture in its February exhibit at the main gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.

Born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to a family of artists, Beau Pendergraft is a long-time painter and art enthusiast. His mother is a career illustrator, and his father has a Masters in Fine Art (MFA) from the University of North Carolina. Beau was painting and drawing before he could read.

