Mountain Valley Arts Council will feature Beau Pendergraft’s artwork and furniture in its February exhibit at the main gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.
Born in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to a family of artists, Beau Pendergraft is a long-time painter and art enthusiast. His mother is a career illustrator, and his father has a Masters in Fine Art (MFA) from the University of North Carolina. Beau was painting and drawing before he could read.
Being a professional artist, his mother taught him the basics, and the rest he learned through study and practice, culminating in the style he has today. His biggest inspirations are Roy Lichtenstein, Ralph Steadman, and Jack Kirby.
Having family ties in the area, Beau moved to Guntersville in 2009. Professionally, he has been an entrepreneur most of his career.
In the past, he owned a restaurant in downtown Guntersville, had a couple retail endeavors, and currently owns a mid-size construction company, Pendergraft Carpentry. Oddly enough, the sales of his artwork fueled the start-up of his contracting career.
Creativity and high-end construction go hand-in-hand. He says “it is a joy to have my expressive nature fulfilled on and off the job.”
Art has always been Beau’s passion, and he is sure will remain a consistent part of his life for many years to come!
The One-Block Wonders quilt exhibit will also be on display in February. The intricacies of these quilts are fascinating.
The artist’s reception will be February 14th from 5:30 – 7 p.m., so you can come by to meet Beau Pendergraft and then take your honey out to dinner for Valentine’s Day!
These exhibits are sponsored by Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, generous MVAC members and corporate sponsors.
