Hannah Rodgers has been working at Local Joe’s in Albertville since they first opened in 2018. At the time Hannah was a culinary student at Albertville High School and just 16 years old. Hannah started off as hostess before quickly moving up, working every position within the company including catering.
Recently, Local Joe’s celebrated Hannah’s work anniversary and presented her with a chef’s coat to honor her hard work and promote her to evening kitchen manager.
“In this day and time when employers, especially in the restaurant and hospitality industry, are struggling to find, and keep, quality employees-it is extremely refreshing to hear good news about individuals of all ages who genuinely care about what they do, and who they serve. Hannah is definitely one of those individuals, and we celebrate her,” said Karen Stanfield, owner of Local Joe’s.
“Hannah has always been passionate about what she is doing,” said Lauren Richard, former Culinary I and II teacher at Albertville High School.
“She always has a big smile on her face, and she is such a hard worker. She is courteous, and helpful in an industry that needs more employees just like her. It was an honor to have her in my classes at AHS, and to see her succeed now. I never had any doubt that she would stand out and climb the ladder professionally. Super proud of all you have accomplished so far!”
Her duties as evening kitchen manager include prep of items on the line, running the grill, slicing meats to order, temperature checking the foods and maintaining overall food quality.
“Hannah is a breath of fresh air, and a shining example of what good work ethic looks like. We are blessed to have her,” said Stanfield.
