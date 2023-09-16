Two local women are on a mission to help spread hope and help renew strength to other women in the community.
Kristy Walker, who owns Prayer Rock Wedding Venue with her husband, said things started just falling into place before she knew it.
“When my husband and I decided to do a wedding venue I had mentioned that I wish I had a chapel and so he agreed and built a chapel. In addition to weddings, I wanted to be able to use it as a space to minister to women” she said. “As all of that was
coming into play, my niece Asia Sisco started sharing her testimony of recovery publicly. I asked her if she would be willing to come and speak for our first-year last year and now she is coming back this year as well.”
Walker said going into the second year of the event means a lot to her.
“I have always had a heart for helping women and helping them in some way to deepen their faith. With my heart for women to grow stronger in their relationship with the Lord and my niece having such a profound impact on women’s lives with her words and the beautiful chapel all combined – it was inevitable for us to provide the opportunity for women to come together to strengthen their faith and renew their hope.
And so, the Women’s Retreat was born.
This year’s “Beauty for Ashes” will feature a free lunch, open worship and four different guest speakers, all sharing their testimony.
The event will be Saturday, September 23rd from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“I work at Day Springs Center for Christian Counseling as a full-time job and there is just a whole lot of brokenness,” Walker continued.
“We are all broken. There are just so many women who are struggling with life stress and divorce and diagnosis and grief. Just a multitude of life troubles. It’s always good for women to have that support from each other, not only just a relationship with the Lord and with their own church but with the community at large and be women who can come together.
“That’s what these women will be speaking about. There is hope and healing in the Lord despite these circumstances that we face.”
Walker said she hopes the women coming will take away good things.
“I’m hoping that women who come out will walk away with renewed faith and a hope for their future,” she said.
“Especially those who are facing trying times and life struggles. I hope they will have heard these testimonies and having heard Asia speak that they will have their faith renewed and a brighter hope for their future.”
Women wishing to attend the free “Beauty for Ashes” event are asked to RSVP at (256) 706-7390.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.