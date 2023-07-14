The Albertville Museum applied for a grant from the Alabama Mountains Rivers and Valleys RDC Council last fall and received the grant of $5,000. This money was used to purchase a 75-inch monitor that will be displaying pictures of old Albertville.
The Alabama Mountain Rivers and Valleys RDC Council distributes over $300,000 each year to community and rural projects that benefit the public. The RDC has helped to complete over 500 community projects since it began 45 years ago. The grant was received by the Albertville Museum this spring, but the museum has just purchased the monitor and all the equipment required to run it.
The monitor has just been installed and ready to be presented to the public. Danny Maltbie, Albertville Museum Board Chairman, has installed the monitor to where it will be visible inside the building as well as out of the window towards Broad Street when rotated. Any new exhibits may also be displayed on the monitor. The museum is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15th. During the block party downtown, pedestrians are welcome to stop by and watch the monitor from the sidewalk. Soon, the Albertville Museum will be buying a weatherproof speaker to go with the monitor, so they are able to play videos, such as interviews, for pedestrians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.