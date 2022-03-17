Boaz Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday at 605 Elm St.
Firefighters received a call at about 11 p.m. reporting a fire in the home with smoke showing.
Two fire engines with five firefighters responded to the call and found light smoke coming from the home.
According to the incident report, the fire was quickly extinguished using a hose. A fan was utilized to remove smoke from the house.
Fire and smoke damage was minimal. No one was injured in the fire. Firemen remained on the scene for about an hour.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, but the incident remains under investigation.
