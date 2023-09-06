A Florida man led police on a chase through two counties, ending with a crash in Guntersville Monday.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Deputy William Jarmon observed a white BMW traveling at a high rate of speed on U.S. 431 near the Madison County line near Grant.
He watched the drive pass two trucks on the shoulder of the roadway, nearly striking one of them.
Sims said Jarmon activated his emergency lights and pursued the BMW northbound into Madison County, but the driver pulled a U-turn in the New Hope community and re-entered Marshall County.
The pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour, Sims said.
Guntersville Police were summoned and deployed spike strips near the Alabama Department of Transportation Offices, but were unsuccessful.
Guntersville officers joined the pursuit as the driver crossed the river bridge. When the BMW neared the Alabama 69 intersection, he attempted to turn right onto Alabama 69 but lost con-trol, striking another vehicle as it was turning onto U.S. 431.
After the BMW came to a stop, the driver was taken into custody and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Sims said. The driver of the other vehicle involved was transported to Marshall Medical Center North where they were treated and released.
Alabama State Troopers were notified and asked to take over the investigation as an uninvolved third party to prevent any bias in the investigation, said Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson.
The driver of the BMW was identified at Robert Lanning, 28, of Melbourne, Fla.
Officials later determined he was wanted on felony probation violation warrants out of Georgia related to felony family domestic violence convictions.
He is also wanted out of Georgia and Florida for failure to appear on driving under the influence charged and several traffic-related offenses, Sims said.
He is currently in custody charged with felony attempting to elude, probation violation from Georgia and numerous traffic offenses, Sims said.
Lanning remains in Huntsville Hospital under guard with no bond.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, Sims said.
Guntersville Police, Guntersville Fire and Rescue and Alabama State Troopers assisted in the case, Sims said.
“I appreciate the work our deputies and all of our law enforcement officers do to enforce the laws in Marshall County,” Sims said.
“When pursuits like this happen, we try to take every precaution possible to safely put an end to them. In this incident, I’m glad the innocent victim who was involved in the accident is going to be ok. This individual did not have any regard for anyone on the road, only that he did not want to go to jail on felony warrants stemming from felony domestic violence conviction in Georgia or any other charges.
“After the fact, we were made aware the suspect has a history of violent tendencies toward law enforcement officers. We will work closely with the District Attorney’s office to make sure this individual is held accountable for the terrible decision he made (Monday).”
