Alabama Congressman, Robert Aderholt was the guest speaker at the Boaz Rotary Club last week at Snead State Community College.
“We have a big crowd here today and we are honored to have Congressman Aderholt here with us,” said Boaz Rotary Club President Charles Wilson.
Bruce Sanford, then gave a brief welcome to their guest.
“Congressman Aderholt has been a friend of our Rotary Club for several years now. Back in the first of the year, Congressman Aderholt took the Oath of Office to serve his 14th term to serve Alabama’s 4th Congressional District,” said Sanford. “We welcome him today.”
Congressman Aderholt took the podium and thanked everyone for coming out.
“I don’t really feel like I’m at the Boaz Rotary Club not being in the cafeteria,” joked Congressman Aderholt, as the weekly meeting was held. “But it is great to be in this facility that I have not been in, so thank you for the invitation to be here. I will say that this is probably my favorite Rotary Club. A lot of that is because I have probably been to this Rotary Club more than any other but also the chicken fingers they have doesn’t hurt.”
Congressman Aderholt spoke of his tie to the college.
“Over this summer, my son was a student at Snead State. He took an online class here and thank you Dr. Whitmore for making that available. You are doing a great job,” Congressman said. “I want to thank all of you for allowing me to represent our District in Washington D.C. It is an honor for me to represent our area. I don’t take that lightly, thank y’all for allowing me to work for you and serve you in Washington D.C.”
Congressman Aderholt spoke briefly about what is currently going on in the session.
“If you remember Congress got off to a little rocky start this year,” he said. “But all in all, I think Congress has done well. We have seen where we need to pull together and we have tried to move forward.”
Congressman Aderholt said the first big vote they had this year was the debt ceiling.
“Most of you probably remember that re-increasing the debt ceiling was one of the issues that we had to deal with. It’s a big deal when you don’t raise the debt limit. It’s also a big deal when you do raise the debt limit,” he said. “This nation is over $31 trillion in debt. I don’t have to tell you that that’s a lot of money.
“Those of us in Congress, we were not opposed to raising the debt limit, but we wanted to make sure that we were cutting down on spending and moving forward in order to try to rein in spending to some extent. We needed to do something to try to change the rules as they have been in the past. I will say that some of the national news media criticized the Republicans for not just raising the debt limit with no questions asked. The president wanted it raised, obviously, because it reflects on the economy. If it was not raised, then there would be real financial trouble across the board. However, at the same time, we have a $31 trillion debt, we can’t just say it’s business as usual. In the end, we were able to get an agreement to cut spending, not as much as many of us would like to but we were able to get concessions to cut $1.5 trillion–– over the next 10 years. Hopefully as we continue on, we can make more cuts.”
Aderholt said despite the cuts, money will run out.
“We will run out of money on September 30th,” Aderholt continued. “October 1st is the new fiscal year. All funding will run out by Sept. 30th so we have until Sept. 30th to pass these 12 proportion bills. So, come October 1st we will have money to operate and carry on business as normal. We are in the process of working on those but unfortunately, we only have one of the 12 passed. You might hear a lot about government shutdown over the next month. The news media has already talked about it a little bit. We will have our work cut out for us next month.”
Congressman Aderholt gave time for questions from the audience after.
The Boaz Rotary Club has been meeting at the Snead State campus for over 30 years. They meet each Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the cafeteria.
