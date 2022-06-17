With just days left before the Guntersville City Council decides how to move forward with a hotel property deal by the City Harbor, developer Wes Long has upped the ante by throwing in another $50,000 on his original offer for a total of $650,000.
Long told The Reporter it had been over a week since he made his initial offer to the city. Since he did not get a response, he went ahead with the higher offer in hopes of shifting things in his favor.
“I completed this in good faith and with a sincere interest in proceeding,” Long said in a memo attached to his offer to the city.
Mayor Leigh Dollar told The Reporter Thursday she had not seen the second offer, which according to documentation shared by Long, was submitted to City Hall Wednesday.
Regardless, Dollar said the council intends to vote on the plan that was proposed at the June 1 meeting, which would convey the 1.9-acre plot to City Harbor developer Patrick Lawler for $10.
“This has been something the city has worked on for a long time,” Dollar said. “The previous administrations have acquired the property, and this is just an extension of the current development.”
When the plan to convey the property was announced, some Guntersville residents questioned why the City wouldn’t try to sell the land for more money. That question became even more prominent after Long’s initial offer.
Dollar said the deal with Lawler has been negotiated for a while now and is similar to what other cities do to attract businesses.
“Albertville has given incentives for hotels and different things of that nature, so it’s a very similar deal,” she said. “…Lots of city’s do this to attract different things, and we needed a hotel.”
Regarding Long’s first offer, she mentioned two issues that made it a nonstarter: the $50,000 of Long’s earnest money wasn’t given directly to the City but rather placed into an account under his control, and he could back out of the deal if he didn’t like the numbers the appraiser came up with for that property, if the city had it appraised.
Long said his second offer would amend the escrow to a firm in Huntsville for third-party control. Repeated attempts to contact city attorney Dan Warnes to discuss the new deal, since it addresses this and other objections to the first offer, were unsuccessful.
Outside of Long’s offers, when asked if the city should try to seek pitches from other developers, Dollar said that would be a decision for the council to make.
“Their voices will be heard at the next council meeting,” she said. “We have worked a significant amount with this developer [Lawler] coming up with this transaction.”
When the city first started planning this project, Dollar said the council spent a long time “actively” searching for developers, and Lawler was the one who stepped forward with a plan Dollar said she believes works for the city.
Having previously had a deal with Lawler and the City to build a hotel near City Harbor in 2018, Long said he was surprised he was not approached to submit a proposal for the lot currently in question.
In August of 2018, Long said he entered a contract with Lawler to buy a 1.9 acre lot from him — currently next to the other lot for the proposed hotel — for $1.25 million. That’s where Long was going to build the Fairfield Inn and Suites, but he moved it to Albertville after a lawsuit over the harbor project delayed his plans.
Had the hotel been built in Guntersville at the original location, Long said it would have looked different with a rooftop bar, room balconies and lake-front swimming pool. He said the city requested these “luxurious amenities,” and in return for the increased cost, he asked the city to rebate lodging taxes.
Due to this history, Long said his offer should at least get fair consideration from the city.
“I expect a response on this as a citizen, business owner and former state rep for this area,” Long said in the memo. “I expect this group [mayor and council] to do what’s fair for citizens and the city finances.”
The City Council plans to meet Monday, Jun 25, at 5 p.m. inside Guntersville City Hall to further discuss plans for a harbor hotel and vote on whether to move forward with Lawler or seek other offers.
“My offer is firm,” Long said. “If they’re not going to accept it, they should at least appraise the property and delay the vote until they take other offers into consideration besides myself. It’s one of the best pieces of property left in Guntersville… It’s not surplus property.”
