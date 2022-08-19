The Geraldine Fire Department is a step closer to getting a new parking lot at the fire hall thanks to a donation from DeKalb County Commissioner Terry Harris.
At the Geraldine Town Council’s regular monthly meeting Aug 8, Harris presented a check to Assistant Fire Chief Tony Taylor in the amount of $5,000 to assist the Town with the paving of the parking lot at the fire hall. Mayor Chuck Ables and the other council members expressed appreciation to Commission President Ricky Harcrow and Commissioner Harris for their assistance with this project.
