ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Marshall County is home to the state’s second lowest gas prices, according to AAA.
On average, county residents were paying $3.12 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, as of Tuesday morning, which was more than 12 cents lower than the statewide average of $3.241.
Marshall County trailed only neighboring Etowah County ($3.113) as of Tuesday.
The statewide average was down 24 cents Tuesday compared to one month ago ($3.483); however, prices remain much higher than one year ago when motorists were only paying $2.868 per gallon on average.
As it stands, Alabama has the seventh-lowest average in the nation behind Mississippi ($3.096), Louisiana ($3.137), Texas ($3.165), Georgia ($3.164), Arkansas ($3.201) and Tennessee ($3.214).
Fuel prices have continued to fall after a record high statewide average of $4.632 was set in June.
Nationwide, the average cost for a gallon of fuel is $3.674, a decrease of nearly $1.50 from the record-setting month of June.
AAA spokesperson Andrew Goss said the primary reason for the continued decline is the lower cost for oil.
“Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers,” Gross said. “This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon.”
According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 8.59 million barrels per day to 8.73 million barrels per day one week ago, Gross said. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 300,000 bbl (billion barrels of petroleum liquids) to 214.8 million bbl.
Although gasoline demand has increased slightly, lower oil prices have led to falling pump prices. If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day with the end of summer driving, pump prices will likely continue to decrease, Gross said.
