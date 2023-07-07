Man stabbed near Martling, person of interest in custody

UPDATE:William Frederick Robert Leopold was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with first-degree assault in this case. He is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $30,000 bond.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to probe a stabbing that occurred in the Martling community Thursday.
According to Chief Deputy Willie Orr, Albertville Police responded to a call on Hustleville Road of a male suffering from stab wounds or cuts.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man with severe injuries consistent with having been cut with a sharp instrument, Orr said.
Officers along with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Terrell Road near Martling where the incident occurred and began investigating the circumstances that led to the stabbing, he said.
Meanwhile, scanner traffic indicated the victim was taken by private vehicle from Martling to the Dollar General parking lot at Hustleville Road and Alabama 75 where an ambulance took him to a local church on Alabama 75. He was later airlifted to UAB Hospital where he remained Friday in critical condition, Orr said.
“Law enforcement officers were able to develop persons of interest very quickly, and a BOLO (be on the lookout notice) was sent out to adjoining agencies” Orr said. “The persons of interest were located a short time later in Crossville.”
Orr said investigators have spoken with numerous witnesses and charges are expected to be filed soon.
