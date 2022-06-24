Summer has arrived and hot temperatures coupled with high humidity may cause health issues not only for adults, but also for your pets.
Dr. Matt Bargo, owner of B&A Animal Hospital and Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services, said the easiest way to keep dogs comfortable and safe during the summer is to provide plenty of fresh, cool water and shade.
“Don’t assume a doghouse will be any cooler than outside,” Bargo said. “They can actually be stifling hot. If there is no air flow, breezes or shade, you are better off keeping the dog inside your house.
“Keep your animals with a plentiful supply of water, particularly cool or cold water, at all times.”
Also be mindful of where you walk your pets. Asphalt can get hot enough to blister dog paws, Bargo said.
“If you can’t hold your hand over the asphalt to the count of five, don’t let your dog walk on it,” he said. “Concrete will get hot too, but not nearly as hot as asphalt simply because asphalt is black.
“If a dog’s paws get burned on asphalt, they can blister, get infected and then cause all types of problems. If burns happen, you will notice the dog limping, favoring the burned paw or not walking.
“If there are blisters, get the dog to your vet for treatment.”
With the July 4th holiday coming up, Bargo urges pet parents to act now to get their pet microchipped if they haven’t already.
“If you have a dog that is noise sensitive, you can get a sedative from your vet,” he said. “That way you can sedate your dog before a firework event and they won’t be traumatized.
“But more importantly, get your pet microchipped. Just about any vet can do that in the office. If there is a microchip, and your pet gets loose and scared, the pet can be scanned and reunited with its family.”
The Humane Society of the United States gives several additional tips on how to protect your pet when summer temperatures soar.
• Never leave an animal in a parked car … not even with the car and air conditioning running. On an 85-degree day, for example, the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature can soar to 120 degrees.
If you see a pet left inside a hot car, call law enforcement.
• Limit exercise on hot days. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Be particularly careful with pets with white-colored ears, who are more susceptible to skin cancer, and short-nosed pets, who typically have difficulty breathing. Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating.
• Watch for signs of heatstroke, including heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive thirst, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, deep red or purple tongue, seizures and unconsciousness.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers additional tips.
• Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool. Not all dogs are swimmers.
• Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed. Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them.
• Trim long hair on your dog, but do not shave your dog. The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn.
•Don’t let dogs linger on hot asphalt. Being closer to the ground, dogs’ bodies can heat up quickly and their paw pads can burn.
• Keep rodenticides and insecticides out of reach of dogs. Citronella candles, tiki torch products and insect coils also pose a threat to animals and must be kept out of reach. If you suspect your pet has ingested a poisonous substance, call your vet immediately.
• Food and drink commonly found at picnics and barbeques can be poisonous to pets. Avoid raisins, grapes, onions, chocolate and products with the sweetener xylitol. Changes in your pet’s diet may give your pet severe digestive ailments.
