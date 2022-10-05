ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Last Friday morning, the Albertville City Council approved its 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes a 10% combined raise for city employees, greater tax revenue and an ending surplus of $364,075.

At $35,259,162, the 2023 budget is $3,821,159 more than last year’s. While recreation, economic development and the senior center saw their budgets cut, nearly every other department increased, with the line item for government operations increasing by $1,032,124.

