ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Last Friday morning, the Albertville City Council approved its 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes a 10% combined raise for city employees, greater tax revenue and an ending surplus of $364,075.
At $35,259,162, the 2023 budget is $3,821,159 more than last year’s. While recreation, economic development and the senior center saw their budgets cut, nearly every other department increased, with the line item for government operations increasing by $1,032,124.
Part of that is due to city employees getting an 8% cost-of-living raise on top of an already scheduled 2% step raise. However, employees’ insurance costs will also be going up — $7 per month for singles and $30 for families — due to the city’s insurance expenses increasing by roughly $100,000. Additionally, the city has made an agreement with Dove Health to provide benefits to employees for an added $65,000 expense.
Other highlights include first responders’ uniform allowance increasing from $500 to $700 per paycheck, a projected increase in gross sales tax of $2.6 million, a $100,000 increase in interest income and a capital outlay budget of close to $1.3 million.
The 2023 budget also provides $350,000 for a new ambulance service, which will start service sometime in the spring once Fire Chief Jason Beam has his complete training.
