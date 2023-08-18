The Whole Backstage Theatre, with season sponsor Sonny Lewis, is excited to announce the production staff and cast list for our upcoming production of Bright Star, directed by Wesley H. Rorex.

Bright Star is the story of one woman at two different points in her life: the first, when she is a wild young thing growing up barefoot and carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina; the second, when she is a well-to-do magazine editor in Asheville, 22 years later. Her story is inevitably woven with that of an idealistic young man named Billy, with whom she shares a mysterious connection. As a young teen in Zebulon, North Carolina, Alice Murphy is hopelessly in love with small town heartthrob Jimmy Ray, the mayor’s son. Although their love was pure, it falls victim to the interference of ambitious parents, and their infant son is whisked away before their happy ending could ever begin. More than two decades later, Alice is the successful editor of The Asheville Southern Journal, and meets a promising young writer named Billy. Eventually they realize that they share a hometown, and when Alice sees the handmade sweater she knitted for her baby 20 years before in his personal belongings, she realizes that he is the son she lost so long ago. Their happiness is compounded at the end of the story with a Shakespeare-esque double wedding.

The production staff and cast is comprised of the following:

Production Staff

Director- Wesley H Rorex

Producer- John Davis Rollings

Musical Director- April Duquette

Choreographer- Telisha McNaughton

Cast

Alice Murphy- Celeste Hallenbeck

Jimmy Ray Dobbs- Brody Hemphill

Billy Cane- Samuel Compton

Daddy Cane- Brandon Kelley

Margo Crawford- Josie Duquette

Max- James Knear

Florence- Mia Oldacre

Edna- Savannah Reece

Daryl- Mike Hallenbeck

Lucy- Telisha McNaughton

Mama Murphy- Mandy Broadhurst

Daddy Murphy- Thomas Breland

Mayor Dobbs- Kory Duquette

Stanford- Talan Gurley

Dr. Norquist- Scott Hawkins

Government Clerk- Ajia Jones

Well Dressed Woman- Claire Richards

Ensemble

Tracey Anderson

Ali Bankson

Jenna Carpenter

Lauren Carter

Missy Erin

Elijah Hammick,

Josh Hood

Meagan Mosley

Alaina Barclift Ladner

Gracie Poole

Gina Dendy Smith

Avery Sprinkle

Jonathon Watts

Abigail Wilson

Elle Yarbrough

Featured Dancers

Ethan Case

Natalie Harber

Benjamin Harber

Hannah Grace Yost

Show dates for Bright Star are Sep. 29 - 30, Oct. 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m., Oct. 1 and 8 at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit us online at www.wholebackstage.com, call 256-582-7469 or stop by the theatre office during regular business hours (M-F, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.).

We can’t wait to see you at the theatre!

