The Whole Backstage Theatre, with season sponsor Sonny Lewis, is excited to announce the production staff and cast list for our upcoming production of Bright Star, directed by Wesley H. Rorex.
Bright Star is the story of one woman at two different points in her life: the first, when she is a wild young thing growing up barefoot and carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina; the second, when she is a well-to-do magazine editor in Asheville, 22 years later. Her story is inevitably woven with that of an idealistic young man named Billy, with whom she shares a mysterious connection. As a young teen in Zebulon, North Carolina, Alice Murphy is hopelessly in love with small town heartthrob Jimmy Ray, the mayor’s son. Although their love was pure, it falls victim to the interference of ambitious parents, and their infant son is whisked away before their happy ending could ever begin. More than two decades later, Alice is the successful editor of The Asheville Southern Journal, and meets a promising young writer named Billy. Eventually they realize that they share a hometown, and when Alice sees the handmade sweater she knitted for her baby 20 years before in his personal belongings, she realizes that he is the son she lost so long ago. Their happiness is compounded at the end of the story with a Shakespeare-esque double wedding.
The production staff and cast is comprised of the following:
Production Staff
Director- Wesley H Rorex
Producer- John Davis Rollings
Musical Director- April Duquette
Choreographer- Telisha McNaughton
Cast
Alice Murphy- Celeste Hallenbeck
Jimmy Ray Dobbs- Brody Hemphill
Billy Cane- Samuel Compton
Daddy Cane- Brandon Kelley
Margo Crawford- Josie Duquette
Max- James Knear
Florence- Mia Oldacre
Edna- Savannah Reece
Daryl- Mike Hallenbeck
Lucy- Telisha McNaughton
Mama Murphy- Mandy Broadhurst
Daddy Murphy- Thomas Breland
Mayor Dobbs- Kory Duquette
Stanford- Talan Gurley
Dr. Norquist- Scott Hawkins
Government Clerk- Ajia Jones
Well Dressed Woman- Claire Richards
Ensemble
Tracey Anderson
Ali Bankson
Jenna Carpenter
Lauren Carter
Missy Erin
Elijah Hammick,
Josh Hood
Meagan Mosley
Alaina Barclift Ladner
Gracie Poole
Gina Dendy Smith
Avery Sprinkle
Jonathon Watts
Abigail Wilson
Elle Yarbrough
Featured Dancers
Ethan Case
Natalie Harber
Benjamin Harber
Hannah Grace Yost
Show dates for Bright Star are Sep. 29 - 30, Oct. 5, 6, 7 at 7 p.m., Oct. 1 and 8 at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit us online at www.wholebackstage.com, call 256-582-7469 or stop by the theatre office during regular business hours (M-F, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.).
We can’t wait to see you at the theatre!
