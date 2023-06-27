Families gathered Sunday afternoon at the Sand Mountain Saddle Club as they held a “Special Day for Special People.”
The event has been held for many years, but this was the first year the Sand Mountain Cowboy Church joined in to make the day extra special.
Church Pastor, Michael Marsh, said his congregation was honored to help and it also holds a special place in his heart.
“The Sand Mountain Saddle Club is doing this, actually, the church is just helping, and we’re excited about that,” Marsh said. “They have asked us to help and we just want to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
The day started off with a free hotdog lunch and live entertainment.
Everyone was gifted with free t-shirts, handkerchiefs and cowboy hats.
“I love Special Needs kids,” Marsh said through tears. “I love them. My brother is one of them. And I think they represent Jesus more than anybody else. So, for us to be able to help and love on these kids and love on these families. They have a tough life. It’s a tough life to raise a special needs child and for us to be able to be a part of that, it’s a blessing.”
Brooke Hollingsworth Amos, of Albertville, was one of the many parents that brought their children to the Saddle Club.
Her son, 11-year-old, Reese Amos, has been diagnosed with SHINE Syndrome, or DLG4 Synaptopathy, which is a rare disease caused by a genetic mutation on the 17th Chromosome. Reese’s condition causes Epilepsy, Neurological Disorders and intellectual disorders.
“As parents we are so thankful to see our communities putting forth such an effort to include our Special Needs family members in local events and activities,” Amos said. “The social connections that out children have been able to make, as well as the connection that the parents and caregivers have made have been invaluable.”
