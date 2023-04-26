A Guntersville father is on trial for allegedly sexually molesting and raping his pre-teen daughter.
Opening statements were made and the first witness took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr., 44, of Guntersville. Miller was indicted on first-degree rape of a child less than 12 years old; first-degree rape with forcible compulsion; and incest charged in September 2020.
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray said in her opening statement Miller’s daughter allegedly called her mother living in Florida stating Miller had been molesting and raping her for the past two years, beginning when the girl was 10 years old.
Guntersville Police were summoned to Miller’s Guntersville apartment where police spoke to the daughter and seized some of the girl’s clothing.
Miller was taken to the police department for interviewing and his daughter was taken to the Child Advocacy Center for interviews and a sexual assault exam.
“We will prove the defendant had been raping and abusing her for two years and it didn’t stop until Guntersville Police knocked on her door in the early morning hours of September 2020 … the day before her 13th birthday,” Bray said.
“The abuse began when she was 10 years old and by the time she was 11, he was raping her.
“Today, she’s 15 and likes going to the movies and going to the beach. She lives in Florida with her mother and siblings.”
Defense attorney John Paul Burson said while he doesn’t normally give lengthy opening arguments, he planned to prove Miller didn’t abuse his daughter.
“Mr. Miller did not do what he is accused of doing,” Burson said. “He entered a plea of not guilty.”
Burson also cautioned jurors not to let the emotionally charged testimony, charges and subject matter blind them to the truth.
“I implore you to listen to the facts,” Burson said. “Ultimately, each of you is your own judge of what the facts are in this case.
“You will hear accusations that on face value will cause an emotional response. You are not human if it doesn’t.
“Accusations are all they are.”
Bray said several witnesses are expected to take the stand during the trial, including Guntersville Police officers and investigators, DHR investigators and a forensic scientist.
Sgt. Jeremy Kirkwood took the stand as the first witness late Wednesday afternoon.
He testified he was dispatched to Miller’s apartment to conduct a welfare check on a female juvenile after the child allegedly emailed her mother in Florida she had been raped and, in turn, her mother reported the allegations to Guntersville Police.
Kirkwood said he and two patrol officers, along with a lieutenant responded to the call.
At the scene, he said he spoke to the alleged victim, confirmed she was not injured but that she had allegedly been abused as late as 3 p.m. the day before.
Kirkwood said he asked if she had showered since that incident and when she replied yes, he asked if her clothing she was wearing at the time had been washed. When she replied it hadn’t, he took the clothing as potential evidence.
Kirkwood also testified he summoned police investigations, DHR and the Child Advocacy Center of the situation and requested they come to the apartment.
Testimony is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Guntersville Courthouse.
