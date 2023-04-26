A Guntersville father is on trial for allegedly sexually molesting and raping his pre-teen daughter.

Opening statements were made and the first witness took the stand Wednesday in the trial of Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr., 44, of Guntersville. Miller was indicted on first-degree rape of a child less than 12 years old; first-degree rape with forcible compulsion; and incest charged in September 2020.

