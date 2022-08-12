The Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant (for ladies 60 and older) is giving back by supporting the Marshall County Meals on Wheels program through the Council on Aging headed by Tammy McElroy.  Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to homebound seniors and they currently deliver to nearly100 families.

“The pageant was held at the Guntersville Senior Center on May 21 with 125 people in attendance and five contestants.  The pageant board of directors decided to take the proceeds from the “People’s Choice” award (voted on by the audience) to make this donation,” said Dawn Hagstrom.  The winner of the award was Pauline Murphy, from Birmingham.

