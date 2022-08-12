The Ms. Senior Marshall County Pageant (for ladies 60 and older) is giving back by supporting the Marshall County Meals on Wheels program through the Council on Aging headed by Tammy McElroy. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to homebound seniors and they currently deliver to nearly100 families.
“The pageant was held at the Guntersville Senior Center on May 21 with 125 people in attendance and five contestants. The pageant board of directors decided to take the proceeds from the “People’s Choice” award (voted on by the audience) to make this donation,” said Dawn Hagstrom. The winner of the award was Pauline Murphy, from Birmingham.
The 2022 Ms. Senior Marshall County Queen is Angie Carter (and named Most Photogenic). Roles have reversed for Angie, a long-time pageant director herself as she tossed aside her leadership hat for a crown. Manager of the Fairview Senior Center and former Ms. Senior Cullman County Pageant Director, Angie made a promise to her late mother that when she turned 60, she would enter the pageant, and to her surprise she won and advanced to the state pageant.
The Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant was held on July 23 at the Marriott Hotel and Spa in Muscle Shoals. Mrs. Carter came in third Runner Up to Queen Susan Downs. Susan will now compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant held in Biloxi, MS in early November. Angie also won Most Tickets Sold, Most Ads Sold and with almost 50 of the people in attendance rooting her on as she competed in Active Wear, Fashion Runway & Evening Gown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.